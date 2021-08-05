Major K'taka pilgrimage centres closed on weekends

The decision was taken by the district authorities in the wake of a resurge in Covid cases in these district which share borders with Kerala.

Mangaluru, Aug 5 (IANS) Major pilgrimage centres in Dharmasthala, Kukke Subramanya and Kateel will remain closed for devotees on weekends, Karnataka district authorities said. All special poojas, head tonsuring rituals, serving of prasada have been cancelled.

The decision has been taken to put a pause on devotees' movement from other states, as well as other districts, said K.V.Rajendra, the Deputy Commissioner of Mangaluru on Wednesday evening.

The Manjunatheshwara temple of Dharmasthala, Subramanya temple of Kukke Subramanya and Durga Parameshwari temple of Kateel, will only open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. on week days. They will remain closed on Saturdays and Sundays. Dharmasthala Manjunatha temple attracts 10,000 devotees and Kukke Subramanya temple about 20,000 footfalls daily.

For those who wish to visit the temples on weekdays and stay in dormitories, the RT-PCR test negative certificate of not less than 72 hours has been made compulsory.

Social distancing have to be maintained in the rooms and dormitories and directions have been issued to sanitize all rooms, dormitories.

