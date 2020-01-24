Major Nikhil Maurya, Tarun Rathee will lead Parachute Regiment at Republic Day Parade

New Delhi [India], Jan 24 (ANI): Major Nikhil Maurya and Major Tarun Rathee will be leading the marching contingent of the Indian Army's Parachute Regiment Special forces on the Republic Day.

Speaking to ANI, Major Nikhil Maurya said, "The Josh is always high. We previously participated in 2016. Our jawan's enthusiasm will always remain high."

"It feels very honoured and I am very happy. It is a proud moment for my family and also a proud moment for my unit. It is a privilege for me to lead the parachute contingent," he said while replying to question about how he feels to be participating at the Republic Day parade.Major Maurya belongs to Lucknow and joined the 11 para special forces. He was commissioned in 2010 have been serving in the unit since thenWhile Major Rathee belongs to Haryana. This is the first time he is participating in the parade at the Rajpath."It is a proud moment for me and my family. Greetings started coming right from the Army Day itself and all the wishes are with me. All relatives and friends are wishing me," he said.When asked about the regiment's motivation, Major Rathee said, "In parachute regiment, we don't need to motivate troops as only the motivated troops join the elite parachute regiment. We call this a hell march. The troops are physically very tough to continue this for 10 km long."The difference is while rest of the contingents march, we do 'Kadam Taal'," he added.During the Republic Day Parade this year, for the first time, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will lay a wreath at the National War Memorial before the parade.This would also be the first time that the Chief of Defence Staff Gen Bipin Rawat would attend the Republic Day parade and welcome the Prime Minister along with the three defence chiefs. (ANI)