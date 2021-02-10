Major Ports Authorities Bill 2020 would encourage good competition: Union Shipping Minister

New Delhi [India], February 10 (ANI): Union Shipping Minister Mansukh Mandaviya said on Wednesday said that Major Ports Authorities Bill 2020, which has been passed from both the Houses of Parliament, will encourage good competition between major and private ports.



"Major Ports Authorities Bill will encourage good competition between major and private ports. It will boost port land usage and amplify competition in port tariffs. India's major ports will be able to survive while competing with non-major and private ports," Mandaviya told ANI.

While presenting the Bill in Rajya Sabha, the Minister said that the bill was not intended towards privatising major ports. "It would rather boost their decision-making powers so that they can compete with world-class ports," he said.

The bill was passed in the Rajya Sabha on Wednesday. The Lok Sabha had cleared it in September last year. It seeks to repeal the Major Port Trusts Act, 1963 and replace it with the new legislation.

The Major Port Authorities Bill, 2020 seeks to provide for the regulation, operation and planning of major ports in India and to vest the administration, control and management of such ports upon the boards of Major Port Authorities.

The bill seeks to constitute an Adjudicatory Board for adjudication of disputes among major ports, public-private partnership concessionaires and captive users. (ANI)

