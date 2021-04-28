Major quake hits Assam, Arunachal: PM assures all help

At least seven aftershocks were recorded in the hours after the first quake shook up Sonitpur bordering Arunachal Pradesh in northern Assam at 7.51 a.m. on Wednesday.

Guwahati, April 28 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday assured all possible help to the people of quake hit Assam after a massive tremor measuring 6.4 on the Richter Scale jolted the Northeastern state.

According to the National Centre for Seismology (NCS) the tremors were felt even in North Bengal and other parts of the northeastern states including Arunachal Pradesh.

After speaking over phone with the Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal, Modi tweeted : "Spoke to Assam CM Shri Sarbananda Sonowal Ji regarding the earthquake in parts of the state. Assured all possible help from the Centre. I pray for the well-being of the people of Assam."

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and DoNER (Development of North Eastern Region) Minister Jitendra Singh also spoke to Sonowal and assured all kinds of help to deal with the situations.

Sonowal tweeted : "Union FM Smt Nirmala Sitharaman ji took stock of the situation arising due to the earthquake, over phone, and assured all support. My heartfelt thanks to the Hon'ble Finance Minister."

DoNER Minister tweeted : "Parts of the state (Assam) struck by an earthquake of significant scale. Luckily no loss of life has been reported so far. Only damage to some buildings. State administration closely monitoring and Centre in close touch. Detailed report awaited."Singh in a separate tweet said : "Arunachal Pradesh was also struck by an earthquake of almost equal scale. Just now spoke to CM Shri Pema Khandu Ji. No major loss of life or property reported so far. Detailed report being prepared after further assessment. Meanwhile, keeping a track."

Khandu in his tweet said that an earthquake hit this morning in Assam and tremors felt in Arunachal and other northeastern states.

"My prayers for everyone's safety. May all ensure their safety and of their loved ones. Thanks to PM Narendra Modi Ji, HM Amit Shah Ji and Jitendra Singh Ji for promptly responding to the situation," the Arunachal Pradesh CM said in a tweet.

