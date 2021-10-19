Major reshuffle in Bengal BJP likely after festive season

There are strong indications that the party which is struggling to hold back its own members particularly in South Bengal is likely to give more importance to the leadership from North Bengal where the saffron brigade has performed better.

Kolkata, Oct 19 (IANS) Considering the crucial Municipal Corporation elections likely at the end of this year, the BJP in West Bengal might go through a major organisational reshuffle just after the festive season. Preference is likely to be given to youth and pro-RSS leaders.

Sources in the party indicated that the high command is not at all happy with the present performance of the arty and so they are willing to bring in young leaders which might give a different look to the party and so leaders who are close to RSS like Debojit Sarkar, Dr Indranil Khan, Loknath Chattopadhyay and Debtanu Bhattacharya might get important positions in the state committee.

Speculations are also rife that all the four state secretaries except Jyotirmoy Singh Mahato, who is from North Bengal, might be replaced.

Highly placed sources in the party indicated that leaders like Tushar Ghosh, Debasree Chowdhury who have long association with RSS might come to the state committee.

The new state president of the BJP, Sukanta Majumdar will start extensive visits across districts after October 20, 2021. In the first round, he will conduct organisational meetings in 20 districts. Sources said that more than 50 per cent of district presidents will be changed.

Not only at the state level but the party is likely to make major changes in the district level too. There are 39 organisational districts which are headed by a district presidents. Sources said that after the posts of the general secretaries, the posts of branch organisations of the party youth wing, peasants' wing, women's wing and minority wings, are extremely crucial. Sources said that the defunct district president will surely be replaced. And new faces from the young generation will be roped in there.

"All the changes will be as per the constitutional provisions. The new committee will be formed according to the advice of our central leadership. The final decision of the changes will be taken by the central leadership of the party only," a senior party leader said.

As the corporation election is round the corner and so the party is concentrating on Howrah and Kolkata. The focus will be on Howrah and Kolkata, which are heading for municipal corporation elections. Sources said that the North Kolkata district president, Shibaji Sinharoy might be replaced by Sajal Ghosh and Indrajit Khatik might become the new south Kolkata district president.

