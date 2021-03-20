Major RSS rejig, Hosabale replaces Bhaiyaji Joshi

Joshi has been at the Sarkaryavah post for the last 12 years.

New Delhi, March 20 (IANS) The Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh made a significant change after more than a decade with Dattatreya Hosabale being unanimously elected as the new Sarkaryavah (General Secretary) replacing Suresh Bhaiyaji Joshi

The decision was taken on Saturday at the All India House of Representatives meeting of the Sangh at the Public Service Center in Bengaluru.

The two-day meeting started on Friday.

The All India House of Representatives is the supreme decision-making body of the RSS.

Every year the All India House of Representatives meets and every three years, the Sarkaryavah is elected.

Since 2009, Joshi has been handling the responsibility of Sarkaryavah as he was relected four times, the last one being in 2018.

Dattatreya Hosabale was the Joint General Secretary in the Sangh. Now, he will hold the responsibility for the next three years in the post of Sarkaryavah.

