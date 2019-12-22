Majority in Parliament doesn't give BJP authority to destroy fabric of nation: Kamal Haasan

Chennai: Makkal Needhi Maiam (MNM) chief Kamal Haasan on Saturday hit out at the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) over the Citizenship (Amendment) Act, saying that the party's majority in the Parliament does not give them the authority to destroy the fabric of India.



Taking to Twitter, the actor-turned-politician said that the party has no right to deny "one's ancestry based on documentary evidence or lack of it", in reference to the proposed National Register of Citizens (NRC), and that his fight "won't stop till this tyranny goes off".





"High time, they realise that the majority in Parliament doesn't give them authority to destroy the fabric of my nation. After CAA, their next brainchild is NRC. You cannot deny one's ancestry based on documentary evidence or lack of it. My fight won't stop till this tyranny goes off," Haasan tweeted.



The CAA seeks to grant Indian citizenship to refugees from Hindu, Christian, Sikh, Buddhist and Parsi communities fleeing religious persecution from Pakistan, Afghanistan and Bangladesh, and who entered India on or before December 31, 2014.

