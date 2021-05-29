Majority not impressed with Modi govt's handling of Covid crisis

New Delhi, May 29 (IANS) As the country is passing through the second wave of Covid-19 pandemic, majority of Indians feel that the handling of the deadly disease is the "biggest failure" of the Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government in its second term, according to the ABP-C Voter Modi 2.0 Report Card.

As per the ABP-C Voter survey, over 41 per cent people think that Modi government failed to handle the coronavirus crisis "effectively" and 23.7 per cent pointed out the government's failure on managing farming community's dissatisfaction and anger.

A total of 8.8 per cent people think that riots in the national capital during protest against Citizenship Amendment Act (CCA) was the biggest failure of Modi 2.0.

However, 8.9 per cent people think that border dispute with China is the biggest failure of the Modi government's second term. The survey says that 18 per cent people gave other opinion on Modi government's biggest failure.

The survey was conducted on 12,070 people both in urban and rural areas of the country during this month's May 23 to May 27.

As per the survey, 44.2 per cent of the people from urban areas think that handling of Covid-19 crisis was the biggest failure of the Modi government while 39.8 per cent people residing in rural areas have the similar opinion.

--IANS

rak/skp