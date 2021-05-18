Majority of Germans want new political beginning: Survey

Even more than 67 per cent of Germans were seeking for a change in policies across many areas, Xinhua news agency quoted the survey conducted by the opinion and market research institute Allensbach Institute (IfD Allensbach) and published by the Bertelsmann Foundation on Monday, as saying.

Berlin, May 18 (IANS) A majority, around 62 per cent, of German citizens said it would be good if there was a change in government after September's federal elections, while only 13 per cent preferred things to remain as they were, according to a new survey.

Most people in Germany desired a new environmental and climate protection policy, closely followed by a new refugee and integration policy, as well as pension and education policies, according to the survey.

"Most people in Germany currently want a political change and a new beginning," said Robert Vehrkamp, senior advisor to the Bertelsmann Foundation, in a statement.

"Regarding the desire for change, this is the highest measured value since the question was first surveyed in the early 1990s," he added.

The German federal election will take place on September 26.

According to the latest Politbarometer survey, Germany's governing conservative CDU/CSU union is looking to confirm its position as the largest party, with 31 per cent support, the elections.

The Greens Party are in second place, on around 21 per cent.

The party has named Co-chair Annalena Baerbock as its first-ever candidate for Chancellor.

She is also the only female Chancellor candidate in the upcoming polls.

Meanwhile, Social Democratic Party (SPD) has already nominated Minister of Finance and Vice Chancellor Olaf Scholz, while the CDU/CSU has yet to choose between the leaders of the CDU and the CSU, Armin Laschet and Markus Soeder, respectively.

According to a recent INSA survey, 37 per cent of German voters favoured Soeder against Laschet's 14 per cent.

Incumbent Chancellor Angela Merkel will retire after the election.

