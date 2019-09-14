Majority of government's promises fulfilled: Punjab CM

In a chat with media persons after reviewing the progress in implementation by his government on the manifesto promises with Gandhi - as part of a meeting convened by her with all Congress Chief Ministers, he said that he had apprised her that of the 161 promises made by his government, 140 had been implemented while the remaining were in the process of execution.

The Chief Minister said that he also informed the party President of the key programmes implemented successfully by his government, including employment generation, drug eradication, farm debt waiver and the extension of PMJAY health insurance cover to 42 lakh families in the state, among others.

He said that Gandhi, particularly, appreciated the success of his government in raising on-ground investment to the tune of over Rs 50,000 crore during the first two years of his government and the extension of PMJAY scheme to cover almost the entire population in the state. Amarinder Singh said they had also discussed the problems faced by the state government in implementing some of the projects of the Centre due to financial and other constraints. The issue of greater coordination between the party and the government in the Congress-ruled states also came up for discussion, said the Chief Minister. He added that he had assured Gandhi that his government was working closely with the elected representatives to reach out to the people and ensure fulfilment of their aspirations. The Chief Minister described the review meeting as a fruitful exercise to strengthen the governance system in the Congress-ruled states, adding that Gandhi used to have such review meetings with him during his earlier tenure also.