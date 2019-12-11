Majority versus morality: Sachin Pilot on Citizenship (Amendment) Bill

Jaipur (Rajasthan) [India], Dec 11 (ANI): Deputy Chief Minister of Rajasthan Sachin Pilot on Wednesday slammed the central government over The Citizenship (Amendment) Bill, 2019, and said that it is "majority versus morality".

"For the first time in independent India, issue of deciding citizenship on basis of religion has come up. I don't think the bill will pass the judicial scrutiny. This is majority versus morality," Pilot said here.



The Citizenship (Amendment) Bill, 2019 was passed with a majority of 311 votes against 80 votes in the Lok Sabha where 391 members were present and voting.

The Bill was tabled in the Rajya Sabha by Home Minister Amit Shah on Wednesday.

It seeks to grant Indian citizenship to non-Muslim refugees who came from Pakistan, Bangladesh, and Afghanistan on or before December 31, 2014. (ANI)

