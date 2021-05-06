'Make Covid negative certificates mandatory for Goa visitors'

Panaji, May 6 (IANS) The Bombay High Court bench in Goa on Thursday directed the state government to make Covid-19 negative certificates issued prior (to 72 hours of entry) mandatory for travellers entering Goa from May 10, while also stating that government hospitals should have adequate police personnel outside Covid hospitals in order to prevent violence against the medical fraternity.

Hearing a public interest litigation filed by the South Goa Advocates Association, filed in wake of the worsening Covid situation in the state, the Court also directed the state government to indicate the status of the vaccination drive for persons in the age group of between 18 to 45 years.

The Court also directed the state government to make available Covid test results at the earliest, amid a three to four day delay in the declaration of test results currently.

The Goa government has also been directed to file affidavits related to testing infrastructure in the state as well as the availability of essential medicine and steps taken by the government to augment the same.

Regarding availability of oxygen stock in Goa, the High Court also asked the government to mention via affidavit as to whether a facility for buffer stock of oxygen is in place as directed by the Supreme Court recently.

--IANS

maya/pgh