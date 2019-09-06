Make female coaches, CCTVs mandatory in Goa schools: NSUI

The demand comes a day after police in Goa booked the state's chief swimming coach Surajit Ganguly for allegedly molesting a 15-year-old national swimming champion.

In a statement issued on Friday, Ahraz Mulla, president of the Goa unit of the Congress' student arm, also said that all coaching centres should be equipped with CCTV cameras, in order to prevent molestation incidents.

"We demand that the government and sports associations should appoint female coaches in all the coaching centres across Goa, along with PE teachers in all schools. CCTVs in all coaching centres and institutions' playgrounds should also be made mandatory," Mulla said.

Ganguly, who was booked after a video showing him allegedly molesting the minor girl and ace swimmer went viral on social media, is untraceable according to the police.