Make judicious use of electricity: Raj CM appeals to people

Jaipur, Oct 14 (IANS) Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Thursday appealed to the people to make limited and judicious use of electricity saying that the power demand has increased due to changes in weather.

In a tweet in Hindi, he said, "Not only the state, but the entire country is currently facing a severe power crisis. Rajasthan is also no exception to this. The demand for electricity has increased due to the change in the weather system. The gap between demand and supply has widened."