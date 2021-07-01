Make New Excise Policy 2021-22 public: Delhi Liquor Trader Association moves HC

By Sushil Batra

New Delhi [India], July 1 (ANI): A plea has been moved in Delhi High Court seeking direction to the Government of NCT of Delhi to make public the New Excise Policy for the year 2021-22.



The petition is moved by the Delhi Liquor Trader Association through Advocate Siddharth Sharma stating on 28 June 2021, the Government of NCT of Delhi floated a tender inviting e-bids for grant of 32 zonal retail licenses for the year 2021-22 (separate tender for each zone) through the e-tendering process in the form of L-7Z/L-7V for sale of Indian and Foreign Liquor (except country liquor) in the NCT of Delhi ("Tender") on the basis of the New Excise Policy.

The petition is scheduled to be heard on Friday by the bench of Justice C Harishankar.

Despite floating the tender publicly on the basis of approved New Excise Policy 2021-22 for NCT of Delhi, the New Excise Policy is yet to be made public and or available on the internet/respondent's website, the plea said.

It further stated that, as per the schedule of the tender, the last date for the prebid queries is July 5, 2021.

While the pre-bid meeting is scheduled to be held on July 6, 2021, and the submission of the e-bid is between July 12 to 20, 2021.

The plea submitted that in order to prepare financially viable and attractive e-bids for the tender, it is absolutely necessary that the approved New Excise Policy 2021-22 should be made available to all prospective stakeholders and or the public in general. (ANI)

