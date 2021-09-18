Make public the probe into Goa teen's mysterious death: Cong to CM

"The failure of the government to promptly investigate crimes and bring to justice the culprits is clearly visible from the Siddhi Naik death mystery. We demand that the Chief Minister must make public the progress of the investigation into the death of Siddhi Naik," Chodankar told reporters on Saturday.

Panaji, Sep 18 (IANS) Chief Minister Pramod Sawant must make public the progress of the investigation into the death of teenager Siddhi Naik, who was found dead in mysterious circumstances at the popular Calangute beach last month, state Congress president Girish Chodankar said on Saturday.

The 19-year-old Naik, a resident of Nachinola village in North Goa, was missing since the morning of August 12 and a missing complaint was filed by her father with the local police station. Her body was found the following day at Calangute beach. A post mortem has ruled out any sexual assault and murder, while identifying the cause of death as drowning. The father, Santosh, last week filed a complaint with the Calangute police station alleging that his daughter was murdered and has demanded a criminal probe into the case.

But days after the body was found, her father has now accused the Goa Police of shoddy investigation. Chodankar said that in the absence of a sincere police investigation, the deceased's father was "running from pillar to post and begging for justice for his daughter".

"There is no official statement from the Government on the case till date. What we have read from media reports is that initially there were attempts made to blame the family by terming the death as suicide case. We appeal to the Chief Minister to make public the status of the investigation and where it is heading," Chodankar said.

--IANS

maya/bg