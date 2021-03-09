Maken slams Delhi Budget, cites only partial increase

New Delhi, March 9 (IANS) The Congress has slammed the annual Budget presented by the Delhi government on Tuesday, claiming that the hike is very less when compared to the Budgets presented by the previous Congress governments.

Congress leader Ajay Make said, "In 1997-98, a Budget of Rs 4,073 crore was presented. In Congress' last Budget in 2013-14, Rs 37,450 crore was allotted, marking a rise of 820 per cent in 15 years, an average of 55 per cent per year. The AAP Budget has gone up from Rs 37,450 crore to Rs 69,000 crore in seven years, an increase of 84 per cent at an average of 12 per cent per year."