Maken's effort to bring truce between Gehlot and Pilot

On Saturday, Gehlot and Pilot launched the patry's campaign for the bypolls to four Assembly constituencies by addressing a farmers' rally together. The schedule for the bypolls is yet to be announced.

New Delhi, Feb 28 (IANS) The efforts of Congress General Secretary Ajay Maken, who's also the in-charge of Rajasthan, have yielded results with Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot and his former deputy Sachin Pilot putting up an united front on Saturday.

Earlier, both the leaders had shared the stage during Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's two-day visit to Rajasthan.

A Congress insider told IANS that Maken must be credited for ending the ongoing 'tug of war' between Gehlot and Pilot. "He (Maken) personally took care of everything needed to bring Gehlot and Pilot together," he said.

Another Congress leader said, "Maken discussed the ongoing tussle in the party in Rajasthan with Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi and Chief Minister Gehlot. He discussed all the steps needed to end the cold war, including the withdrawal of the SLP filed by party chief whip Mahesh Joshi in the Supreme Court against Pilot and 19 MLAs, who supported him during last year's rebellion against the Gehlot government."

--IANS

ssb/arm