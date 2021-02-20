Makeover for UP schools under 'Operation Kayakalp'

Accordingly the state government has launched "Operation Kayakalp" planning significant makeovers for state-run schools. To improve the basic education situation, the state government is running around 2.65 lakh schools.

Lucknow, Feb 20 (IANS) The Yogi Adityanath government is consistently working for the betterment of education facilities for all children in the state.

According to the official data, around 1.85 crore children have been enrolled for the acaedemic session 2020-21 under the "School Chalo Abhiyan". The government is also providing free books, stationary, school bags, shoes and socks, and sweaters to the students of primary classes, so that they would not be deprived of their right to primary education due to financial hardships.

To fulfill its 'Quality Education' resolution, the Yogi government has appointed over 1.20 lakh assistant teachers.

Nearly 5,000 smart classes have been made in the state to provide technology-based learning facilities to the students of the primary schools, and these classes are being equipped with modern facilities under the transformation of primary schools programme.

According to the information received from the Uttar Pradesh government, 88,290 boys and girls are being imparted Sanskrit education through 1,151 Sanskrit secondary schools to promote the Sanskrit language in the state.

In order to conduct educational activities during the coronavirus period, the Yogi government has conducted the 'e-Pathshaalas' under 'Mission Prerna' initiative.

Under the 'Mission Prerna' initiative, education has been imparted to children through digital and other means of communication and is still continuing. 'Mission Prerna' also includes telecast of educational programmes on Doordarshan, WhatsApp classes and Mission Prerna YouTube channel.

WhatsApp virtual classes are being conducted in which 29.06 lakh groups of teachers as well as boys and girls have been formed, of which 67.73 lakh students have benefited so far.

