Malad building collapse: Maharashtra govt announces Rs 5 lakh compensation to kin of deceased

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 10 (ANI): Maharashtra government on Thursday announced compensation of 5 lakh to the kin of the deceased in the collapse of a residential structure in New Collector compound, Malad West of Mumbai late on Wednesday night.



"Families of the deceased will be given Rs 5 Lakhs each as compensation," said Maharashtra Minister Aslam Shaikh.

At least 11 people, including eight minors, lost their lives after the residential building collapsed.

As many as 18 people have been rescued safely, while seven were injured in the incident.

As per the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), the collapse engulfed a nearby residential structure. It also affected another residential structure in the area that is now in a "dangerous condition". The building, which is in dangerous condition has been evacuated.

Rescue operations are still underway.

Mumbai police said it will register a case under Section 304 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) against the owner of the residential structure that collapsed on Wednesday night. (ANI)

