Malappuram: CPI leader D Raja hoists flag on CPI's 95th founder day

Malappuram (Kerala) [India], Dec 26 (ANI): CPI General Secretary D Raja hoisted the party flag on the 95th founder day of the Communist Party of India (CPI) at the district party office here on Thursday.



CPI Kashmir State Secretary Misrab and State committee members including Sathyan and PP Suneer attended the event organised by the district party committee.

CPI Secretary hoisted the flag amid slogans by the party members and the party workers.

Large number of CPI members also attended the event to witness the unfurling of the flag and raised party slogans. (ANI)

