Malawi, Congo receive Made-in-India Covid-19 vaccines

Kinshasa/Lilongwe [Congo/Malawi], March 6 (ANI): Malawi and the Democratic Republic of Congo on Friday received Made-in-India coronavirus vaccines under the Vaccine Maitri initiative.



India has sent 50,000 doses of Covid-19 vaccines to Congo.

"India stands in solidarity with DR Congo in the fight against Covid-19. As India's grant, 50,000 made in India vaccines arrived in Kinshasa today," said the Indian embassy.

Meanwhile, the Made-in-India coronavirus vaccines landed in Lilongwe, said S Jaishankar, Minister of External Affairs.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has been lauded by the global leaders as India continues to lead in assisting the countries under its 'Vaccine Maitri' initiative amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Under the Vaccine Maitri initiative, India has been providing coronavirus vaccines to its neighbouring countries. (ANI)

