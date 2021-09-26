Malay PM stresses importance of peaceful coexistence, multilateralism

Malaysia has always been a firm believer in all efforts and initiatives that promote peaceful coexistence between nations, between different peoples, and between different faiths and cultures, Xinhua news agency quoted the Prime Minister as saying.

Kuala Lumpur, Sep 26 (IANS) In his speech to the UN General Assembly, Malaysian Prime Minister Ismail Sabri Yaakob stressed the importance of peaceful coexistence and multilateralism.

"As a multi-cultural, multi-racial and multi-religious country, Malaysia strongly believes what we have been practicing can also be applied to the entire world."

At the same time, Malaysia is a strong proponent of multilateralism... Multilateralism and peaceful coexistence are mutually reinforcing, he said.

"We need to realise that as we progress further, we should be far more integrated and stronger as a family of nations.

"Respect and mutual understanding must be the backbone and essence in our interactions and discourse. We believe that diversity can be a powerful source of strength and resilience. Thus, we need to take a deeper look at the many qualities that make up our family of nations," he added.

It is no longer enough to just tolerate differences. There is a need to learn to celebrate and treat them with genuine curiosity and meaningful respect. Amid the global uncertainties, it is time to work and strengthen efforts toward living together in peace and harmony, said the head of Malaysian government in a pre-recorded message.

Malaysia also reaffirms its commitment toward global peace, security and prosperity. The country strongly believes that the UN membership must speak with one voice on the need for an immediate cessation of hostilities in all corners of the world. This would allow governments and all stakeholders to focus their attention on combating humankind's deadliest enemy, he said.

"The (Covid-19) pandemic has shown that we need to improve our resolve to strengthen international cooperation and multilateralism, and consider ourselves as a family of nations. At the same time, the world family must be made a more peaceful, prosperous, sustainable and equitable one. We must close ranks and enhance our unity and cohesion. We must live in peaceful coexistence. Only then will we have a chance to succeed," he said.

