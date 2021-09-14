Malayalam actor Rizabawa dies at 55

Kochi (Kerala) [India], September 14 (ANI): Malayalam actor and dubbing artist Rizabawa (55) passed away on Monday at a private hospital in Kochi as he was undergoing treatment for kidney disease.



He was also tested positive for COVID-19 on Monday.

Rizabawa acted in more than 120 movies in Malayalam. The anti-hero character 'John Honai' in the movie 'In Harihar Nagar' was one of his best roles.

He also won the Kerala State Film Awards in 2010 for dubbing in the film 'Karmayogi'. In 2011, in the Mohanlal-starrer movie 'Pranayam', he also gave voice to Bollywood actor Anupam Kher's character.

Dr Pashupathi, Aanaval Mothiram, Bandhukkal Shathrukkal, Kabooliwala, Aniyan Bava Chettan Bava, Vadhu Doctoranu, Pokkiri Raja, Hello etc are his other famous movies.

He was born on September 24, 1966, in Kochi and did his schooling at St.Sebastin's in Thoppumpady. He debuted into films after stage performances in Drama.

He made his first appearance in 'Vishupakshi' in 1984 though the movie never hit theatres. Then he starred in the 1990 movie 'Pashupathi'. He acted in the Mammootty-starrer movie 'One' recently.

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, Opposition Leader VD Satheesan, Actors Mammootty, Mohanlal, Actor & Director Prithviraj Sukumaran and others expressed condolences on social media on the demise of Risabawa (ANI)

