Malaysia lauds WHO approval of China's Sinovac vaccine

Khairy, who is also the coordinating minister for Malaysia's national Covid-19 immunisation program, said the move by the world health body showed the vaccine is safe and effective, the Xinhua news agency reported.

Kuala Lumpur, June 2 (IANS) The World Health Organization (WHO)'s approval of the CoronaVac Covid-19 vaccine developed by Chinese pharmaceutical company Sinovac Biotech will boost confidence in Malaysia, Malaysia's Science, Technology and Innovation Minister Khairy Jamaluddin said on Wednesday.

"The Sinovac vaccine is now approved by WHO. This global recognition is a boost of confidence as our 12 million doses supply of Sinovac will ensure that 18 per cent of our population will benefit from the vaccine. It's safe and effective," he said in a post on social media.

The Sinovac vaccines have been used in Malaysia's national immunisation program since the country's National Pharmaceutical Regulatory Agency (NPRA) granted conditional approval in March.

Malaysia's leading pharmaceutical company Pharmaniaga is also in partnership with Sinovac to produce locally fill-and-finish vaccine as the first ever human vaccines produced in Malaysia, which in turn is a significant milestone for Malaysia's pharmaceutical industry.

