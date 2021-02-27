Malaysia logs 2,364 new Covid cases, 10 deaths

Kuala Lumpur, Feb 27 (IANS) Malaysia has reported 2,364 new Covid-19 infections, pushing the tally to 298,315.

Health Ministry Director-General Noor Hisham Abdullah said in a statement that one of the new cases is imported and 2,363 are local transmissions, Xibhua reported.

Another 10 deaths have been reported, taking the toll to 1,121.