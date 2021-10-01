Malaysia reports 12,735 new COVID-19 cases, 192 deaths

Kuala Lumpur [Malaysia], October 1 (ANI/Xinhua): Malaysia reported another 12,735 new COVID-19 infections, as of midnight Thursday, bringing the national total to 2,245,695, according to the health ministry.



Some 17 of the new cases are imported and 12,718 are local transmissions, data released on the ministry's website showed.

Another 192 more deaths have been reported, bringing the death toll to 26,335.

About 17,725 patients have been released after recovery, bringing the total number of cured and discharged to 2,054,824.

Of the remaining 164,536 active cases, 924 are being held in intensive care and 510 of those are in need of assisted breathing.

The country reported 329,163 doses of COVID-19 vaccines administered on Thursday alone and some 72.1 per cent of the population have received at least one dose and 62 per cent are fully vaccinated. (ANI/Xinhua)

