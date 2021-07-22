Malaysia reports 13,034 new COVID-19 cases, 134 deaths

Kuala Lumpur [Malaysia], July 22 (ANI/Xinhua): Malaysia reported 13,034 new COVID-19 infections, the Health Ministry said on Thursday, bringing the cumulative national total to 964,918 cases.



Health Ministry Director-General Noor Hisham Abdullah said in a press statement that 25 of the new cases are imported and 13,009 are local transmissions.

The country reported 134 more deaths taking the death toll to 7,574.

A total of 8,436 more patients have been released after recovery, bringing the total number of cured and discharged to 815,293 or 84.5 percent of all cases.

Of the remaining 142,051 active cases, 938 are being held in intensive care and 459 of those are in need of assisted breathing. (ANI/Xinhua)