Malaysia reports 1,354 new COVID-19 cases, four more deaths

Kuala Lumpur [Malaysia], March 14 (ANI/Xinhua): Malaysia reported 1,354 new COVID-19 infections, bringing the national total to 323,763, the country's health ministry informed on Sunday.



Health Ministry Director-General Noor Hisham Abdullah said in a press statement that 14 of the new cases are imported and 1,340 are local transmissions.

Another four deaths have been reported, pushing the death toll to 1,210.

1,782 patients have been released after recovery, bringing the total cured and discharged to 306,274, or 94.6 per cent of all cases.

Of the remaining 16,279 active cases, 158 are being held in intensive care units and 71 of those are in need of assisted breathing. (ANI/Xinhua)

