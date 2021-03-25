Malaysia reports 1,360 new COVID-19 cases

Kuala Lumpur [Malaysia], March 25 (ANI/Xinhua): Malaysia recorded 1,360 new confirmed cases of COVID-19, bringing its total tally to 338,168, according to its Health Ministry on Thursday.



Health Ministry Director-General Noor Hisham Abdullah said in a press statement that one of the new cases is imported and 1,359 other are local transmissions.

Two more deaths were reported from the coronavirus epidemic, bringing the death toll to 1,248.

An additional 1,491 patients were discharged from hospitals, bringing the total number of recoveries to 322,416 or 95.3 percent of all cases.

Of the existing 14,504 active cases, 157 patients are being held in intensive care units, and 72 of those in need of assisted breathing. (ANI/Xinhua)

