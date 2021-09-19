Malaysia reports 15,549 new COVID-19 cases, deaths pass 23,000 mark

Kuala Lumpur [Malaysia], September 19 (ANI/Xinhua): Malaysia reported another 15,549 new COVID-19 infections as of midnight Saturday, bringing the national total to 2,082,876, according to the health ministry.



Five of the new cases are imported and 15,544 are local transmissions, data released on the ministry's website showed.

Another 324 more deaths have been reported, bringing the death toll to 23,067.

About 17,205 patients have been released after recovery, bringing the total number of cured and discharged to 1,840,450.

Of the remaining 219,359 active cases, 1,165 are being held in intensive care and 690 of those are in need of assisted breathing.

The country reported 232,559 doses of COVID-19 vaccines administered on Saturday alone and some 67.2 percent of the population have received at least one dose and 56 percent are fully vaccinated. (ANI/Xinhua)

