Malaysia reports 1,683 new COVID-19 cases

Kuala Lumpur [Malaysia], March 7 (ANI/Xinhua): Malaysia reported 1,683 new COVID-19 infections, the health ministry said on Sunday, bringing the national total to 313,460.



Health Ministry Director-General Noor Hisham Abdullah said in a press statement that 10 of the new cases are imported and 1,673 are local transmissions.

Another three deaths have been reported, pushing the death toll to 1,169.

Some 2,506 patients have been released after recovery, bringing the total cured and discharged to 291,958 or 93.1 percent of all cases.

Of the remaining 20,333 active cases, 174 are being held in intensive care units and 81 of them are in need of assisted breathing. (ANI/Xinhua)

