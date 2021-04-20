Malaysia reports 2,341 new COVID-19 cases, 3 deaths

Kuala Lumpur [Malaysia], April 20 (ANI/Xinhua): Malaysia reported 2,341 new COVID-19 infections, bringing the national total to 379,473, the health ministry said on Tuesday.



Health Ministry Director-General Noor Hisham Abdullah said in a press statement that seven of the new cases are imported and 2,334 are local transmissions.

Another three deaths have been reported, pushing the death toll to 1,389.

Some 1,592 patients have been released after recovery, bringing the total cured and discharged to 356,816 or 94 percent of all cases.

Of the remaining 21,268 active cases, 249 are being held in intensive care units and 95 of those are in need of assisted breathing. (ANI/Xinhua)

