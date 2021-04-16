Malaysia reports 2,551 new COVID-19 cases, 2 new deaths

Kuala Lumpur [Malaysia], April 16 (ANI/Xinhua): Malaysia reported 2,551 new COVID-19 infections, the Health Ministry said on Friday, bringing the national total to 370,528.



Health Ministry Director-General Noor Hisham Abdullah said in a press statement that 29 of the new cases are imported and with 2,522 being local transmissions.

Another two more deaths have been reported, bringing the death toll to 1,365.

Some 1,524 patients have been released after recovery, bringing the total number of cured and discharged to 350,563 or 94.6 percent of all cases.

Of the remaining 18,600 active cases, 227 are being held in intensive care and 91 of those are in need of assisted breathing. (ANI/Xinhua)

