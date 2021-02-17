Malaysia reports 2,998 new Covid-19 cases, 22 new deaths

Kuala Lumpur, Feb 17 (IANS) Malaysia has reported 2,998 fresh Covid infections, pushing the tally to 272,163, the health ministry said on Wednesday.
Health Ministry Director-General Noor Hisham Abdullah said in a statement that seven of the new cases are imported and 2,991 are local transmissions.
Another 22 deaths have been reported, pushing the toll to 1,005, Xinhua reported.
A total of 5,709 patients were discharged after recovery, taking the total number of cured to 229,762.
Of the remaining 41,396 active cases, 231 are being held in intensive care units and 115 of those are in need of assisted breathing.
