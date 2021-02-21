Malaysia reports 3,297 new COVID-19 cases, 5 new deaths

Kuala Lumpur, [Malaysia], February 21 (ANI/Xinhua): Malaysia reported 3,297 new COVID-19 infections on Sunday, bringing the national total to 283,569, the health ministry said.



Health Ministry Director-General Noor Hisham Abdullah said in a press statement that six of the new cases are imported and 3,291 are local transmissions.

Another five deaths have been reported, pushing the death toll to 1,056.

Some 4,456 patients have been released after recovery, bringing the total cured and discharged to 249,209, or 87.9 percent of all cases.

Of the remaining 33,304 active cases, 209 are being held in intensive care units and 91 of those are in need of assisted breathing. (ANI/Xinhua)

