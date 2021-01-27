Malaysia reports 3,680 new COVID-19 cases

Kuala Lumpur [Malaysia], January 27 (ANI/Xinhua): Malaysia on Wednesday reported 3,680 new COVID-19 infections, bringing the national total to 194,114.

Health Ministry Director-General Noor Hisham Abdullah said in a press statement that six of the new cases are imported and 3,674 are local transmissions.



Another seven deaths have been reported, pushing the death toll to 707.

Another 1,858 patients have been released after recovery, bringing the total cured and discharged to 151,018 or 77.8 percent of all cases.

Of the remaining 42,389 active cases, 314 are being held in intensive care units and 122 of those are in need of assisted breathing. (ANI/Xinhua)

