Malaysia reports 3,744 new Covid-19 cases

Health Ministry Director-General Noor Hisham Abdullah said in a press statement that seven of the new cases are imported, with 3,737 being local transmissions.

Kuala Lumpur, May 6 (IANS) Malaysia reported 3,744 new Covid-19 infections, the Health Ministry said on Wednesday, bringing the national total to 424,376.

Another 17 more deaths have been reported, bringing the death toll to 1,591, the Xinhua news agency reported.

Some 2,304 patients have been released after recovery, bringing the total number of cured and discharged to 389,846 or 91.9 per cent of all cases.

Of the remaining 32,939 active cases, 328 are being held in intensive care and 185 of those are in need of assisted breathing.

Defense Minister Ismail Sabri Yaakob, who coordinates the implementation of Covid-19 restrictions in the country, said in a statement that Kuala Lumpur would come under a movement control order from May 7-20 following the spike in new cases.

While most economic sectors will be unaffected, dine-in at restaurants will not be allowed and gatherings and social events will be prohibited.

Areas in several states as well as the whole state of Kelantan have seen restrictions tightened to slow the spread of the virus.

--IANS

int/rs