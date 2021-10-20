Malaysia reports 5,745 new COVID-19 cases

Kuala Lumpur [Malaysia], October 20 (ANI/Xinhua): Malaysia recorded 5,745 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the 24 hours as of midnight Tuesday, bringing the total tally to 2,401,866, according to the health ministry.



Twelve of the new cases were imported, and 5,733 were locally transmitted cases, showed data released on the ministry's website.

An additional 69 deaths from the pandemic were reported in the Southeast Asian country, bringing the overall coronavirus death toll to 28,062.

An additional 8,933 recovered patients were discharged from hospitals, bringing the total number of recoveries from COVID-19 in Malaysia to 2,287,888.

Of currently the 85,916 active cases, 676 are being held in intensive care units, with 330 of them in need of assisted breathing.

Malaysia reported 134,684 vaccine doses administered on Tuesday alone and some 77.3 per cent of the population have received at least one dose and 70.6 per cent are fully vaccinated. (ANI/Xinhua)

