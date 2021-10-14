Malaysia reports 7,950 new COVID-19 infections; 68 deaths

Kuala Lumpur, October 14 (ANI/Xinhua): Malaysia reported another 7,950 new COVID-19 infections as of midnight Wednesday, bringing the national total to 23,61,529, according to the health ministry.



Of the new cases, 29 cases were imported and 7,921 were local transmissions, data released on the ministry's website showed.

Another 68 more deaths have been reported, bringing the death toll to 27,593. About 10,832 patients have been released after recovery, bringing the total number of cured and discharged to 22,27,889.

Of the remaining 1,06,047 active cases, 722 are being held in intensive care and 380 of those are in need of assisted breathing.

The country reported 2,07,520 doses of vaccines administered on Wednesday alone and some 75.4 per cent of the population have received at least one dose while 66.6 per cent are fully vaccinated. (ANI/Xinhua)

