Malaysia reports 8,084 new COVID-19 cases, 88 deaths

Kuala Lumpur [Malaysia], October 15 (ANI/Xinhua): Malaysia recorded 8,084 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the 24 hours as of midnight Thursday, bringing the total tally to 23,69,613, according to the health ministry.



Of the new cases, 21 were imported and 8,063 were locally transmitted, data released on the ministry's website showed.

Another 88 deaths were reported from the pandemic, bringing the coronavirus-related death toll to 27,681.

About 12,456 recovered patients were discharged from hospitals, bringing the total number of recoveries from COVID-19 to 22,40,345 in the Southeast Asian country.

Of the currently 1,01,587 active cases, 702 are being held in intensive care units and 367 of them are in need of assisted breathing.

Malaysia reported 2,06,418 vaccine doses administered on Thursday alone and that some 75.5 per cent of the population have received at least one dose and 67.1 per cent are fully vaccinated. (ANI/Xinhua)

