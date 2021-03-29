Malaysia reports 941 new COVID-19 cases

Kuala Lumpur [Malaysia], March 29 (ANI/Xinhua): Malaysia reported 941 new COVID-19 infections, bringing the national total to 342,885, the Health Ministry said on Monday.



Health Ministry Director-General Noor Hisham Abdullah said in a press statement that eight of the new cases are imported, with 933 being local transmissions.

Five more deaths have been reported, bringing the death toll to 1,260.

Another 1,097 patients have been released after recovery, bringing the total number of cured and discharged to 327,406, or 95.5 percent of all cases.

Of the remaining 14,219 active cases, 166 are being held in intensive care and 73 are in need of assisted breathing. (ANI/Xinhua)

