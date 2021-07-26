Malaysia sees fresh high of 17,045 daily Covid cases

Kuala Lumpur, July 26 (IANS) Malaysia reported 17,045 new Covid-19 infections in the highest daily spike since the outbreak, bringing the national total to 1,013,438, the health ministry has said.

Health Ministry Director-General Noor Hisham Abdullah said on Sunday in a press statement that six of the new cases are imported and 17,039 are local transmissions, Xinhua news agency reported.