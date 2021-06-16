Malaysia thanks China for sending coronavirus vaccine

Hishammuddin said the vaccine doses would greatly assist Malaysia in its efforts to combat the outbreak of the coronavirus epidemic.

Kuala Lumpur, June 16 (IANS) Malaysia will soon receive a contribution of CoronaVac Covid-19 vaccine developed by Chinese pharmaceutical company Sinovac Biotech, Foreign Minister Hishammuddin Hussein said on Wednesday.

"Malaysia is highly appreciative of the invaluable support extended thus far by the People's Republic of China. Through this recent initiative, Malaysia hopes the close and friendly ties will be further consolidated for the mutual benefits of our two countries," he said in a statement.

"This timely contribution will bolster the vaccination process and assist the ongoing rollout of Malaysia's national Covid-19 immunisation programme," he added.

In a statement announcing the vaccines' donation, the Chinese embassy in Malaysia said the governments and the peoples of China and Malaysia have stood shoulder to shoulder and extended assistance to each other since the pandemic, Xinhua reported.

Malaysia was the first country to sign an intergovernmental cooperation agreement on Covid-19 vaccines and make a reciprocal arrangement for vaccination with China. Both countries have engaged in all-round cooperation in vaccine production, development, trials, procurement, among others, highlighting the two countries' joint efforts to fight against the pandemic, said the embassy.

"The donation of vaccine made by China to Malaysia is another testament of the deep friendship between the two countries as a Malay proverb that goes, 'bukit sama didaki, lurah sama dituruni,' which means to climb the hill together and go down the ravine together," said the embassy, adding that China and Malaysia will deepen cooperation to improve health and wellbeing of the two peoples to make contribution to a global community of health for all.

The Sinovac Covid-19 vaccine has been used in Malaysia's national immunization program since its National Pharmaceutical Regulatory Agency (NPRA) granted the vaccine conditional approval in March.

Malaysia's leading pharmaceutical company Pharmaniaga is also in partnership with Sinovac to produce locally fill-and-finish vaccine as the first ever human vaccine produced in Malaysia, which in turn is a significant milestone for Malaysia's pharmaceutical industry.

Malaysia on Tuesday has also conditionally approved emergency use of the single-dose Covid-19 vaccine developed by Chinese company CanSino Biologics, with the company set to supply Malaysia with finished products and currently working with Malaysian partners over local manufacturing.

--IANS

int/