Malaysia tightens restrictions amid resurgence

Defence Minister Ismail Sabri Yaakob, who coordinates the implementation of Covid-19 restrictions in the country, said in a press conference on Saturday that 80 per cent of public servants and 40 per cent of private sectors' employees will be required to work from home from May 25, reports Xinhua news agency.

Kuala Lumpur, May 23 (IANS) The Malaysian government has announced further tightening of restrictions under its nationwide movement control order (MCO) as the country's accumulative Covid-19 cases topped 500,000.

Other measures including shortening the operating hours of commercial premises, curbing public transport capacity and frequency.

The authorities will also strengthen enforcement on those flouting the restrictions, including erecting more roadblocks.

Malaysia recorded another 6,320 new Covid-19 infections Saturday, bringing the national total to 505,115, according to the Health Ministry.

Another 50 more fatalities have been reported, bringing the death toll to 2,199.

Some 4,694 patients have been released after recovery, bringing the total number of cured and discharged to 449,234 or 88.9 per cent of all cases.

Of the remaining 53,682 active cases, 652 are being held in intensive care and 370 of those are in need of assisted breathing.

