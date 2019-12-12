Malda murder case: Mother of victim demands capital punishment for accused

Siliguri (West Bengal) [India], Dec 12 (ANI): The mother of the woman whose charred body was found in a mango orchard under the limits of English Bazar police station in West Bengal's Malda district on December 5, has demanded capital punishment for the accused in the case.

Police have arrested Bapan Ghosh alias Choton in connection with the case on Wednesday.



The deceased identified as a 24-year-old resident of Ambikanagar in Siliguri had gone to Malda on December 2 for her personal work and was later found missing.

The mother of the deceased had filed a complaint at Siliguri New Jalpaiguri police station and identified the body with the ornaments the victim wore. (ANI)

