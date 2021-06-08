Maldives extends anti-Covid restrictions by one week

Solih said that the anti-epidemic measures, such as a curfew between 4 p.m. and 8 a.m. local time and a ban on traveling outdoors without a police permit, will be extended by another week to reduce the country's infection rate, the Xinhua news agency reported.

Male, June 9 (IANS) Maldivian President Ibrahim Solih announced on Tuesday that his country's ongoing restrictions to contain the Covid-19 pandemic will be extended by one week.

Solih said that the situation would be reviewed again at the end of this period.

Infections and deaths from the Covid-19 pandemic reached a peak in the Maldives in mid-May, leading to the government to enforce stricter restrictions on May 26, initially for a two-week period. The restrictions have been successful in bringing down the daily case count from a high of over 2,000 in May to below 500 in the last week.

The Maldives began its vaccination program on February 1 and has so far provided at least one dose to 312,133 people and two doses to 173,291 people. The country has so far recorded 68,502 cases of Covid-19 and 187 deaths from the virus.

