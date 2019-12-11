Maldives FM Abdulla Shahid arrives in India to address joint commission meet

New Delhi [India], Dec 11 (ANI): Maldives Foreign Affairs Minister Abdulla Shahid arrived in India for an official visit on Wednesday morning to address the 6th Joint Commission meeting going to be held in the national capital later this week.

Shahid, who is on a five-day visit to the country, will call on Prime Minister Narendra Modi and participate in the India-Maldives 6th Joint Commission Meeting in New Delhi on December 13, the MEA said.



Shahid is also scheduled to call on Foreign Secretary Vijay Gokhale on December 12 and attend a programme in New Delhi on December 11.

The visit comes days after India handed over patrol vessel "KAAMIYAAB" to the Maldives National Defence Force (MNDF) in an event which also saw the inauguration of four key developmental projects in the archipelago covering a wide range of sectors. (ANI)

