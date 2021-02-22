  1. Sify.com
  2. News
  3. International
  4. Maldives sets daily record of 5K tourist arrivals this year

Maldives sets daily record of 5K tourist arrivals this year

Source :IANS
Author :IANS
Last Updated: Mon, Feb 22nd, 2021, 14:36:05hrs
  • Facebook-icon
  • Twitter-icon
  • Whatsapp-icon
  • Linkedin-icon

Male, Feb 22 (IANS) The Maldives received more than 5,100 tourists on Monday, the highest daily record yet in 2021, local media reported.

Prior to the Covid-19 pandemic, around 5,000 tourists arrived here and 3,000 this year.

The island country received 160,000 tourists between January 1 and February 20 this year, who were mainly from India, Russia, Ukraine, and Kazakhstan, Xinhua reported.

The tourism ministry aims to attract a total of 1.5 million tourists to the country by the end of this year.

--IANS

int/

  • Facebook-icon
  • Twitter-icon
  • Whatsapp-icon
  • Linkedin-icon

Latest Features