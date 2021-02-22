Maldives sets daily record of 5K tourist arrivals this year

Male, Feb 22 (IANS) The Maldives received more than 5,100 tourists on Monday, the highest daily record yet in 2021, local media reported.

Prior to the Covid-19 pandemic, around 5,000 tourists arrived here and 3,000 this year.

The island country received 160,000 tourists between January 1 and February 20 this year, who were mainly from India, Russia, Ukraine, and Kazakhstan, Xinhua reported.