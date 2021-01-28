Maldives to reintroduce curfew amid Covid-19 surge

On Wednesday, Director General of Public Health Maimoona Aboobakuru announced that the curfew will be imposed between midnight and 4 a.m. in the Greater Male region, while all parties and public gatherings will be prohibited, reports Xinhua news agency.

Male, Jan 28 (IANS) The Maldives' Health Protection Agency (HPA) has announced that a curfew will be re-imposed in the capital region of Greater Male due to a spike in fresh Covid-19 cases.

The renewed restrictions include a quarantine period for individuals travelling form the capital to other islands, as well as a 10-day quarantine period for Maldivians entering the country from abroad.

The HPA has also introduced a 10-day quarantine period for political campaigners and poll workers travelling across islands for the local council elections scheduled for April 10.

The Maldives is currently experiencing a a resurgence with an average of around 100 cases per day in recent weeks.

The total number of confirmed coronavirus cases in the country has increased to 15,247, while the death toll stood at 51.

--IANS

ksk/